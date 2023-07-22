 Skip navigation
Budda Baker plans to report to Cardinals despite unhappiness with contract

  
July 22, 2023

Cardinals safety Budda Baker is not happy with his contract, which he believes shows the team isn’t fully committed to him. But he won’t hold out of training camp.

Baker does plan to report with the rest of the Cardinals on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Realistically, players don’t have much choice but to show up to camp, as the Collective Bargaining Agreement has imposed heavy fines on holdouts. The question is whether Baker will be a happy camper and fully participate in practices, and we don’t know the answer to that yet.

A second-round pick of the Cardinals in 2017, Baker has spent his entire career in Arizona and has been selected to the Pro Bowl every year but one. He has one year left on his current contract, with a $13.1 million base salary.