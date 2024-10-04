Byron Murphy ruled out by Seahawks, Julian Love questionable

Rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy won’t be in the Seahawks lineup as they try to get to 4-1 on the season.

Murphy has been out of practice this week because of a hamstring injury and the Seahawks have ruled him out for this Sunday’s game against the Giants. It’s the second straight game that Murphy will miss.

The first-round pick had six tackles and a half-sack in the first three weeks of the season.

Defensive tackle Cam Young (knee) was designated to return this week, but he will not play on Sunday either. Safety Julian Love (thigh) and linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) are both listed as questionable. Everyone else on the active roster, including defensive lineman Leonard Williams, running back Ken Walker III and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, is on track to play.