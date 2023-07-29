C.J. Gardner-Johnson back at practice after injury scare

Five days ago, Lions cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field and in tears after suffering a knee injury that appeared at first to be very serious. It wasn’t.

Gardner-Johnson is already back on the practice field today, in pads.

Although the Lions aren’t putting Gardner-Johnson into team drills today, from all indications he’s just taking a little more time to rest and then he’ll be good to go for the preseason.

Gardner-Johnson addressed reporters after practice and indicated he has no concerns about the time he’s missed and is feeling confident.