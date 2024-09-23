 Skip navigation
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
C.J. Gardner-Johnson won’t consider the Saints contenders, because “they have Derek Carr”

  
Published September 23, 2024 12:54 PM

Last week, Derek Carr mimicked Michael Jackson. This week, C.J. Gardner-Johnson treated Carr like Jermaine.

After Sunday’s win in New Orleans, the Eagles safety took a shot at the Saints quarterback.

Via USA Today, Gardner-Johnson was heard in the locker room yelling this about the team that had scored 91 points in the first two games of the season: “They ain’t no contenders, they’re pretenders. They have Derek Carr. Remember that.”

That’s a harsh comment from Gardner-Johnson, and it makes us hope for a rematch between the two NFC foes in the postseason.

Until then, it’ll be interesting to see how Carr responds. Beyond blocking Gardner-Johnson on Twitter, that is.