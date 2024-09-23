C.J. Gardner-Johnson won’t consider the Saints contenders, because “they have Derek Carr”

Last week, Derek Carr mimicked Michael Jackson. This week, C.J. Gardner-Johnson treated Carr like Jermaine.

After Sunday’s win in New Orleans, the Eagles safety took a shot at the Saints quarterback.

Via USA Today, Gardner-Johnson was heard in the locker room yelling this about the team that had scored 91 points in the first two games of the season: “They ain’t no contenders, they’re pretenders. They have Derek Carr. Remember that.”

That’s a harsh comment from Gardner-Johnson, and it makes us hope for a rematch between the two NFC foes in the postseason.

Until then, it’ll be interesting to see how Carr responds. Beyond blocking Gardner-Johnson on Twitter, that is.