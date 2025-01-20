C.J. Stroud: I’d love to have Stefon Diggs back, we were just getting started

The Texans picked up wide receiver Stefon Diggs last offseason, but his year was cut short by a torn ACL in Week Eight.

Diggs had 47 catches for 493 yards and three touchdowns before his injury and it remains to be seen if he’ll be back for a second year in Houston. The Texans altered Diggs’s contract to put him on a path to free agency in 2025 and there’s been no sign that the two sides are working on a new deal at the moment.

On Monday, quarterback C.J. Stroud said that he hopes the two sides will come together on a pact that ensures the duo will make more connections in the future.

“That’s my boy,” Stroud said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “I would love to have Stef back. We were just getting started. He was having so much fun. Me and him were starting to build a rapport.”

The Texans also lost Tank Dell to a serious knee injury and he may not be back at all in 2025. That may make finding a way to bring Diggs back to Houston all the more important.