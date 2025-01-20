 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_strouddaniels_250121.jpg
Stroud pulling for Daniels after tremendous year
nbc_pft_coachingupdates_250121.jpg
NFL coaching updates: Jaguars, Saints, Cowboys
nbc_pft_ohiostate_250121.jpg
Smith leads Ohio State to National title

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_strouddaniels_250121.jpg
Stroud pulling for Daniels after tremendous year
nbc_pft_coachingupdates_250121.jpg
NFL coaching updates: Jaguars, Saints, Cowboys
nbc_pft_ohiostate_250121.jpg
Smith leads Ohio State to National title

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

C.J. Stroud: I’d love to have Stefon Diggs back, we were just getting started

  
Published January 20, 2025 02:00 PM

The Texans picked up wide receiver Stefon Diggs last offseason, but his year was cut short by a torn ACL in Week Eight.

Diggs had 47 catches for 493 yards and three touchdowns before his injury and it remains to be seen if he’ll be back for a second year in Houston. The Texans altered Diggs’s contract to put him on a path to free agency in 2025 and there’s been no sign that the two sides are working on a new deal at the moment.

On Monday, quarterback C.J. Stroud said that he hopes the two sides will come together on a pact that ensures the duo will make more connections in the future.

“That’s my boy,” Stroud said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “I would love to have Stef back. We were just getting started. He was having so much fun. Me and him were starting to build a rapport.”

The Texans also lost Tank Dell to a serious knee injury and he may not be back at all in 2025. That may make finding a way to bring Diggs back to Houston all the more important.