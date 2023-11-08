C.J. Stroud is the AFC offensive player of the week

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had a record-breaking day against the Buccaneers in Week Nine.

Stroud set a new NFL record for quarterbacks by throwing for 470 yards in a 39-37 win against Tampa. The previous record of 433 yards was set by Andrew Luck in 2012.

Stroud also tied a rookie record by throwing five touchdown passes. The last of them was a game-winning toss to rookie wideout Tank Dell with six seconds left on the clock.

Those exploits solidified Stroud’s position as the frontrunner for the offensive rookie of the year award. They also led the NFL to name Stroud the AFC’s offensive player of the week on Wednesday.