 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
calebwilliams.jpg
Bears need to change ‘trajectory’ of Williams

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
calebwilliams.jpg
Bears need to change ‘trajectory’ of Williams

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caleb Williams feels “full support” of teammates

  
Published November 13, 2024 05:45 PM

The Bears have a new offensive coordinator, but Caleb Williams remains the team’s starting quarterback as they head into this Sunday’s game against the Packers.

According to a report on Tuesday, there are some veteran Bears players who would prefer that not be the case. Williams didn’t address that report directly during a Wednesday press conference, but he was asked if he feels he has the complete support of his teammates at this point in his rookie season.

“I think those guys are good, easy,” Williams said. “We talk about it. I think I got full support from them. I’ve gotten texts or calls or people coming up to me, with this situation that just happened, coming up to me and saying, ‘We got your back, we’re with you.’ You know, things like that and, ‘Let’s go.’ That kind of mindset and attitude has been what it’s been this past couple days. And that’s kind of what it’s only been.”

Williams said that he hopes the move to Thomas Brown as the offensive coordinator “provides a little more explosiveness for us as an offense” and it will have to if they want to ensure that no one starts calling for a quarterback change in Chicago.