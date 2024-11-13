Caleb Williams feels “full support” of teammates

The Bears have a new offensive coordinator, but Caleb Williams remains the team’s starting quarterback as they head into this Sunday’s game against the Packers.

According to a report on Tuesday, there are some veteran Bears players who would prefer that not be the case. Williams didn’t address that report directly during a Wednesday press conference, but he was asked if he feels he has the complete support of his teammates at this point in his rookie season.

“I think those guys are good, easy,” Williams said. “We talk about it. I think I got full support from them. I’ve gotten texts or calls or people coming up to me, with this situation that just happened, coming up to me and saying, ‘We got your back, we’re with you.’ You know, things like that and, ‘Let’s go.’ That kind of mindset and attitude has been what it’s been this past couple days. And that’s kind of what it’s only been.”

Williams said that he hopes the move to Thomas Brown as the offensive coordinator “provides a little more explosiveness for us as an offense” and it will have to if they want to ensure that no one starts calling for a quarterback change in Chicago.