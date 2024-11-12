Report: Bears players went to Eberflus and Poles over Shane Waldron — and some wanted a QB change

On Tuesday, the Bears dumped offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. It reportedly was preceded by an effort from some players to make it happen.

Marc Silverman of Waddle & Silvy on ESPN 1000 posted this piece of insight on Twitter: “After talking to a few people with knowledge of the situation, players went to [coach] Matt Eberflus & [G.M.] Ryan Poles asking them to make a change at offensive coordinator.”

The number of players who lobbied for change wasn’t specified but, if it happened, it apparently was enough to help make something happen.

In September, tight end Marcedes Lewis told Jay Glazer of Fox that multiple players went to Waldron directly, asking for him to coach them more aggressively.

Silverman’s tweet had one more wrinkle: “There have also been a few veteran players requesting [Tyson] Bagent starts.”

That last part is a doozy. And, if it’s true, it might not go away. Especially if the elevation of Thomas Brown to offensive coordinator doesn’t make a difference in the performance of starting quarterback Caleb Williams.

Eberflus told reporters on Monday that Williams will remain the starter. And, really, despite any and all changes that the Bears might make, they’re not going to be benching or otherwise giving up on Williams, any time soon.

Indeed, the offseason objective likely will be to find a head coach who has a plan for getting the most out of the quarterback who arrived with great fanfare, and with the promise of being the franchise’s first franchise quarterback since Sid Luckman.