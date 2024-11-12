 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
nbc_pft_homefieldv2_241112.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homefield advantage in NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
nbc_pft_homefieldv2_241112.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homefield advantage in NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Bears players went to Eberflus and Poles over Shane Waldron — and some wanted a QB change

  
Published November 12, 2024 04:40 PM

On Tuesday, the Bears dumped offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. It reportedly was preceded by an effort from some players to make it happen.

Marc Silverman of Waddle & Silvy on ESPN 1000 posted this piece of insight on Twitter: “After talking to a few people with knowledge of the situation, players went to [coach] Matt Eberflus & [G.M.] Ryan Poles asking them to make a change at offensive coordinator.”

The number of players who lobbied for change wasn’t specified but, if it happened, it apparently was enough to help make something happen.

In September, tight end Marcedes Lewis told Jay Glazer of Fox that multiple players went to Waldron directly, asking for him to coach them more aggressively.

Silverman’s tweet had one more wrinkle: “There have also been a few veteran players requesting [Tyson] Bagent starts.”

That last part is a doozy. And, if it’s true, it might not go away. Especially if the elevation of Thomas Brown to offensive coordinator doesn’t make a difference in the performance of starting quarterback Caleb Williams.

Eberflus told reporters on Monday that Williams will remain the starter. And, really, despite any and all changes that the Bears might make, they’re not going to be benching or otherwise giving up on Williams, any time soon.

Indeed, the offseason objective likely will be to find a head coach who has a plan for getting the most out of the quarterback who arrived with great fanfare, and with the promise of being the franchise’s first franchise quarterback since Sid Luckman.