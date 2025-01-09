Caleb Williams finished season with 68 sacks, third-most in NFL history

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft had a rookie season to forget.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times this season, which is the third-most in NFL history. Only David Carr, who was sacked 76 times in 2002, and Randall Cunningham, who was sacked 72 times in 1986, have been sacked more times in a season.

Williams also lost 466 yards on sacks, which was the fourth-most yards lost on sacks ever.

As Williams himself has acknowledged, many of those sacks were his own fault, and not a reflection on the Bears’ offensive line. The Bears will surely look to upgrade their offensive line this offseason, but more important is hiring a coaching staff that can help Williams get better at recognizing where the pass rush is coming from and getting rid of the ball quickly.

In a year when two first-round quarterbacks, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix, led their teams to the playoffs as rookies, Williams and the Bears were nowhere close. That has to change in 2025, and avoiding sacks must be a big part of it.