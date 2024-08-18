Caleb Williams on Rome Odunze: We’re going to be explosive

The Bears used their first two picks in this year’s draft on quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze because they wanted to add some fireworks to their offense.

Saturday’s game against the Bengals showed that they are on to something. Williams connected on his longest gain of the preseason when he rolled to the left and launched a ball to Odunze up the sideline for a 45-yard gain. Williams went back to Odunze on the next play for what looked like a touchdown until it became clear that Odunze didn’t keep his feet inside the field of play.

After the game, Odunze lamented that he wasn’t able to be “Tony toe-tap back there” but Williams focused more on the positive.

“We’re going to be explosive,” Williams said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “We’re two rooks but we’re trying to catch up to the old guys as fast as we can to make sure that we are right there on par with them to be able to be efficient, function, go out there and be explosive, be on the same page and win games. That’s ultimately what we are here to do. Having a guy like that was drafted with me, we’re only going to keep growing and building this connection.”

The Bears have one more preseason game to play, but the command of the offense that Williams has shown in two games along with the potential his fellow rookie offers down the field has everyone in Chicago ready to start playing for real.