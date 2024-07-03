Calijah Kancey: Baker Mayfield is a guy you want to run through a wall for

When the Buccaneers signed quarterback Baker Mayfield as a free agent in 2023, few predicted that he would help lead the club to a division championship and a playoff win.

But that’s exactly what happened, as Mayfield turned in one of the best seasons of his career. He was then rewarded with a three-year deal worth up to $100 million with $50 million guaranteed just before the start of free agency.

In an interview with Jim Rome on Tuesday, Bucs defensive tackle Calijah Kancey touted the leadership Mayfield has displayed since joining the franchise last year.

“Baker is a guy who you want to run through a wall for,” Kancey said. “He’s a guy that’s going to leave it out on the line. He’s very competitive. He’s a great guy overall, helps out in the community. He’s willing to give his lives to anyone on the team or anyone in general.

“He’s just a baller. He’s a dawg.”

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Mayfield set career highs in yards (4,044), touchdowns (28), and completion rate (64.3 percent) for the Buccaneers last year. He was a Pro Bowler for the first time and finished third in AP comeback player of the year voting.