Calvin Ridley on airing grievances Sunday: When you’re frustrated, it just comes out

Titans receiver Calvin Ridley was not happy after Sunday’s loss to the Colts, and he said so. He had eight targets and no catches, and while saying he “sucked,” Ridley also complained about not getting chances earlier in games.

Coach Brian Callahan talked to Ridley and reassured the wideout that he is a big part in the team’s plans.

I think I was more frustrated about losing and not really helping in the beginning or anything,” Ridley said Wednesday, via video from Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “I wasn’t frustrated with the coaches, players or anything. I just want to help us lose if we’re going to lose. You know what I’m saying? That’s all I was trying to say. When you’re frustrated, it just comes out. I was mad. But I wasn’t frustrated at my teammates or anything. I was frustrated with losing. I want to win. I want to be a part of winning. We’ve got a good team. We should be winning. That’s how I feel. Emotions came out. But I believe in my team and myself, my coaches and everything. I want to help us win, and that’s all.”

Only two of Ridley’s targets on Sunday came in the first half.

“You want to activate yourself,” Ridley said. “You want to know what type of day it is. You just want to get the ball in your hands any way you can to activate yourself, to know you’re at the game. Once you get in the game, you’re ready to make plays and move. That’s all I was trying to say, really, but it came out a little different.”

In five games, Ridley has only nine receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown, including only two catches for 14 yards the past three games combined.