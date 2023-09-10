 Skip navigation
Calvin Ridley scores first touchdown since last time he played in 2021

  
Published September 10, 2023 01:29 PM

Calvin Ridley had not played a regular-season game since Oct. 24, 2021, with the Falcons. That’s also the last time he scored a touchdown.

It didn’t take the receiver long to score his first with his new team.

Ridley’s fourth catch went for a 9-yard touchdown, giving the Jaguars a 7-0 lead over the Colts with 5:18 remaining in the first quarter.

Ridley has four catches for 41 yards.

Trevor Lawrence is 6-for-8 for 56 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars went three-and-out on their first drive before putting together the 61-yard scoring drive.