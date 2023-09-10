Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones help give Jaguars a 14-7 lead

The Jaguars have two punts and have thrown an interception. They also have two touchdowns.

Calvin Ridley scored the first on a 9-yard touchdown, and Zay Jones had the second to give the Jaguars a 14-7 lead.

Jones was tightly covered by Colts cornerback Darrell Baker Jr., but Trevor Lawrence perfectly placed the ball and Jones made a spectacular catch. He got his knee down with control of the ball before going out of bounds.

Ridley set up the touchdown with a 29-yard catch-and-run down the sideline, and he now has six catches for 84 yards.

Lawrence is 10-of-13 for 122 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.