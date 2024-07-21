Cam Akers works out for Texans

The Texans traded for Joe Mixon this offseason and they may be making another veteran addition to their backfield at training camp.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the Texans worked out Cam Akers on Sunday. Akers tore his Achilles while playing for the Vikings last season.

There was a report earlier this month that Akers was expected to re-sign with the Vikings as long as he passed a physical. He remains a free agent, so it appears that any plan that might have been in place in Minnesota has changed.

Akers was traded to the Vikings by the Rams early last season and he ran 38 times for 138 yards and one touchdown and caught 11 passes for 70 yards before his injury.