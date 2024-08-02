 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season
nbc_pftpm_prescott_240802.jpg
Florio: Cowboys want ‘escape hatch’ with Prescott
nbc_pftpm_hofgame_240802.jpg
New NFL kickoff rules, rosters highlight HOF game

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season
nbc_pftpm_prescott_240802.jpg
Florio: Cowboys want ‘escape hatch’ with Prescott
nbc_pftpm_hofgame_240802.jpg
New NFL kickoff rules, rosters highlight HOF game

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Robinson exits Friday practice with shoulder injury

  
Published August 2, 2024 01:43 PM

The Jaguars are dealing with another injury along their offensive line.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, left tackle Cam Robinson had to exit Friday’s practice early due to a shoulder injury.

The injury’s severity is currently unclear.

Robinson, 28, appeared in nine games last season, limited by a suspension and a knee injury.

Jacksonville was already dealing with an injury to the team’s other starting tackle, as Anton Harrison is in the concussion protocol.

Additionally, Jaguars tight end Patrick Murtagh went down with what appeared to be a significant ankle injury during Friday’s session. His right foot was placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field.

Via Demetrius Harvey of Jacksonville.com, tight end Josh Pederson also suffered an ankle injury on Friday and did not return to practice. Though De’Shaan Dixon sustained an ankle injury, he was able to return.