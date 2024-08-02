Cam Robinson exits Friday practice with shoulder injury

The Jaguars are dealing with another injury along their offensive line.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, left tackle Cam Robinson had to exit Friday’s practice early due to a shoulder injury.

The injury’s severity is currently unclear.

Robinson, 28, appeared in nine games last season, limited by a suspension and a knee injury.

Jacksonville was already dealing with an injury to the team’s other starting tackle, as Anton Harrison is in the concussion protocol.

Additionally, Jaguars tight end Patrick Murtagh went down with what appeared to be a significant ankle injury during Friday’s session. His right foot was placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field.

Via Demetrius Harvey of Jacksonville.com, tight end Josh Pederson also suffered an ankle injury on Friday and did not return to practice. Though De’Shaan Dixon sustained an ankle injury, he was able to return.