Cam Robinson trade includes a pair of conditional picks

When the Vikings traded on Tuesday for Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson, the terms weren’t immediately announced.

Since then, they’ve come to light.

The base package, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, is a 2026 fifth-rounder for Robinson and a 2026 seventh-rounder. The seventh-round pick can go away base on playing time, and the fifth-rounder can become a fourth-rounder based on playing time.

The Jaguars also will pay a portion of Robinson’s prorated $16.25 million base salary for 2024, the final year of his contract.

If the Vikings don’t re-sign Robinson, they become eligible for potential compensatory draft-pick consideration in 2026.

Robinson becomes the immediate replacement for left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who was lost to a torn ACL during a Week 8 loss to the Rams.