Inside special bond of fanbases, local radio hosts
Inside special bond of fanbases, local radio hosts
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241030.jpg
PFT power rankings: DET, KC, BUF, GB are ascending
nbc_pft_playoffpie_241030.jpg
NFL playoff pie: Chances of AFC teams getting in

Jets are somehow favored on Thursday night vs. Texans
Jets are somehow favored on Thursday night vs. Texans
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
John Lynch: I think we've got enough at wide receiver
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Cam Robinson trade includes a pair of conditional picks

  
Published October 30, 2024 09:42 AM

When the Vikings traded on Tuesday for Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson, the terms weren’t immediately announced.

Since then, they’ve come to light.

The base package, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, is a 2026 fifth-rounder for Robinson and a 2026 seventh-rounder. The seventh-round pick can go away base on playing time, and the fifth-rounder can become a fourth-rounder based on playing time.

The Jaguars also will pay a portion of Robinson’s prorated $16.25 million base salary for 2024, the final year of his contract.

If the Vikings don’t re-sign Robinson, they become eligible for potential compensatory draft-pick consideration in 2026.

Robinson becomes the immediate replacement for left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who was lost to a torn ACL during a Week 8 loss to the Rams.