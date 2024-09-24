Cam Taylor-Britt: I can eat my words about Jayden Daniels, Commanders offense

The most memorable play of Monday night’s Commanders win was Jayden Daniels’s 27-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Terry McLaurin late in the fourth quarter.

Daniels was under pressure on a third down when he delivered a perfect ball to McLaurin in the end zone to push the Commanders’ lead to two scores and put them on the brink of a road win. It wasn’t a play that every NFL quarterback makes, which called to mind comments that Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt made about Daniels before the game.

Taylor-Britt said the Commanders don’t ask Daniels to do too much and that they run a “nice college offense.” That offense didn’t punt once in Monday’s win and Taylor-Britt was asked after the game if he had any regrets about what he said before the game.

“I don’t regret it,” Taylor-Britt said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I didn’t mean anything malicious out of the comment. It was made bigger than it was. Yes, I can eat my words most definitely. We did take an L today.”

Taylor-Britt might not have had malice on his mind, but the comments were certainly dismissive of the threat that Daniels and the Commanders posed to the Bengals. That was also the case heading into the Bengals’ loss to the Chiefs, so Taylor-Britt should probably be more focused on his play than his words over the rest of the season.