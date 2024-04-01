Cameron Sutton turns himself in on domestic violence charge

Former Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton turned himself into Florida authorities Sunday night, weeks after evading police.

Eleven days ago, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced it had issued an arrest warrant for Sutton. On Sunday night, the Sheriff’s Office released video of Sutton surrendering to authorities.

Sutton, 29, was wanted on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation stemming from an incident at a house in Lutz, Florida on March 7. Police had been unable to locate him since.

“On Monday, March 25, 2024, Sutton’s attorney contacted HCSO’s warrant section to inform us that he was going to Tampa to turn himself into authorities,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release. “It wasn’t until today, March 31, 2024, at 8:24 p.m. that Sutton arrived to the Orient Road Jail to turn himself in.”

The charge is a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Lions team president Rod Wood said last week that Sutton had been at the team’s facility in Allen Park, Michigan, when news of the warrant was shared by the Sheriff’s Office. Wood said the team encouraged Sutton to “do the right thing,” turn himself in and seek counsel.

The Lions released Sutton the next day.

“After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the statement. “Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County.”

Sutton signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lions a year ago after spending six seasons in Pittsburgh. He started all 20 games for the Lions last season, including the postseason.