Carl Lawson says it was a “no-brainer” to take pay cut to stay with Jets

  
Published June 7, 2023 05:05 AM
hZ8S2DKeitbb
June 6, 2023 08:48 AM
The Cowboys, Jets, Titans, Lions, Jaguars and Bills have discussed DeAndre Hopkins since he became a free agent, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to weigh in on which teams actually need a WR.

Everything about the Jets’ offseason has revolved around the acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, including edge rusher Carl Lawson’s decision to agree to take a pay cut last month.

Lawson accepted a cut of $6 million from his base salary and he said on Tuesday that the chance to play with Rodgers played a big role in that call. Lawson had 2.5 sacks — another one was wiped out by a penalty — of Rodgers while playing for the Bengals in 2017 and he tore his Achilles during a joint practice with the Packers in 2021, which were two things he cited as a sign that he was meant to continue his association with the quarterback as teammates this season.

“Almost like God is talking to me ,” Lawson said, via Steve Serby of the New York Post. “Cause my career started chasing this quarterback. I got four sacks against him, and my career damn near ended in the pursuit of this quarterback. So, kind of a no-brainer from upstairs, you feel like, ‘Hey, you need to be here.’”

Lawson had seven sacks last season and said he’s feeling better than ever as he set a goal of getting to double-digit sacks this year. None of them will come against Rodgers, but they’ll be appreciated all the same by the Jets.