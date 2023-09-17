Chargers lead Titans 14-10 at halftime

The Chargers have a 14-10 lead over the Titans at halftime, but Los Angeles has scored that 14 in an unconventional way.

Cameron Dicker opened the scoring with a 27-yard field goal late in the first quarter for a 3-0 lead. Then the Chargers got an 8-yard touchdown from Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen and converted a two-point conversion with a pass to offensive lineman Trey Pipkins, who had reported as eligible. The ball was moved up half the distance to the goal due to a roughing the paper penalty on the Titans.

But Tennessee came right back with a 70-yard bomb pass from Ryan Tannehill to Treylon Burks. Derrick Henry punched it in from 1-yard out to put the Titans on the board, down 11-7.

Dicker’s second field goal gave the Chargers 14 points with 4:23 left in the second quarter. And Nick Folk hit a 33-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to make the score 14-10.

Herbert finished the first half 11-of-18 passing for 116 yards with a touchdown. Joshua Kelley, starting in place of the injured Austin Ekeler, has six carries for 26 yards. Keenan Allen leads with four catches for 65 yards with a TD.

On the other side, Tannehill is 7-of-8 for 101 yards while Henry has nine carries for 45 yards with a TD.

The Chargers are just 1-of-8 on third down while the Titans are 2-of-6.