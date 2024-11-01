Chargers list Joey Bosa as questionable to face Browns

Edge rusher Joey Bosa returned to the Chargers lineup in Week Eight, but he’s not sure to be back in Week Nine.

Bosa played 20 snaps in their win over the Saints and remained limited in practice this week because of the hip injury that kept him out of three games. He’s listed as questionable to face the Browns on Sunday.

Wide receiver D.J. Chark (groin) is also listed as questionable while wideout Quentin Johnston (ankle) is off the injury report and set to play. Linebacker Denzel Perryman (toe) is the only other member of the team to draw a questionable tag.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and wide receiver Brenden Rice (shoulder) have been ruled out. Tight end Stone Smartt (ankle) is listed as doubtful.