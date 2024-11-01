 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
Chargers list Joey Bosa as questionable to face Browns

  
Published November 1, 2024 02:51 PM

Edge rusher Joey Bosa returned to the Chargers lineup in Week Eight, but he’s not sure to be back in Week Nine.

Bosa played 20 snaps in their win over the Saints and remained limited in practice this week because of the hip injury that kept him out of three games. He’s listed as questionable to face the Browns on Sunday.

Wide receiver D.J. Chark (groin) is also listed as questionable while wideout Quentin Johnston (ankle) is off the injury report and set to play. Linebacker Denzel Perryman (toe) is the only other member of the team to draw a questionable tag.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and wide receiver Brenden Rice (shoulder) have been ruled out. Tight end Stone Smartt (ankle) is listed as doubtful.