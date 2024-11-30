 Skip navigation
Chargers put J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve

  
Published November 30, 2024 04:51 PM

A report this week indicated Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins was set to miss time with a knee sprain and it will be at least a four-game absence from the lineup.

The Chargers announced that Dobbins has been placed on injured reserve on Saturday. Safety Alohi Gilman, who has a hamstring injury, was also moved to that list.

Dobbins has been enjoying a strong season after three injury-plagued years with the Ravens. He has 158 carries for 766 yards and eight touchdowns, but the Chargers will have to go with Gus Edwards, Hassan Haskins, and Kimani Vidal for the time being.

The Chargers filled one of the open roster spots by signing veteran safety Tony Jefferson to the active roster. They also called up cornerback Dicaprio Bootle and linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste from the practice squad on a temporary basis.