 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips

  
Published August 19, 2024 04:05 PM

The Chargers announced a series of roster moves on Monday.

They have signed linebacker Frank Ginda and safety Jalyn Phillips to their 90-man roster. They cleared space for the newcomers by waiving quarterback Max Duggan — as previously reported — and wide receiver Leon Johnson.

Ginda was the USFL defensive player of the year in 2023 and he remained with the Michigan Panthers for the UFL’s inaugural season in 2024. He’s also played in the XFL and AAF and he’s spent time with the Cardinals, Dolphins, and Falcons without seeing any regular season action.

Phillips went undrafted earlier this year after starting 29 games during his time at Clemson.