Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips

The Chargers announced a series of roster moves on Monday.

They have signed linebacker Frank Ginda and safety Jalyn Phillips to their 90-man roster. They cleared space for the newcomers by waiving quarterback Max Duggan — as previously reported — and wide receiver Leon Johnson.

Ginda was the USFL defensive player of the year in 2023 and he remained with the Michigan Panthers for the UFL’s inaugural season in 2024. He’s also played in the XFL and AAF and he’s spent time with the Cardinals, Dolphins, and Falcons without seeing any regular season action.

Phillips went undrafted earlier this year after starting 29 games during his time at Clemson.