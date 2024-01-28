Charles Omenihu ruled out with knee injury

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu made a big play in the first half of the AFC Championship Game, but he won’t be making any in the second half.

Omenihu headed to the locker room late in the first half with a knee injury and the Chiefs ruled him out for the rest of the day early in the third quarter.

Omenihu recorded the game’s only sack in the second quarter and he stripped Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson of the ball in the process. George Karlaftis pounced on the ball for the game’s only turnover.

The Chiefs got the ball on the Ravens’ 33-yard-line, but couldn’t turn it into points. They have scored enough to lead the game 17-7, however.