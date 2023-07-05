Chase Roullier announces his retirement

One free-agent offensive lineman is taking his name out of consideration on the open market .

Former Commanders center Chase Roullier announced his retirement on Wednesday.

“I have lived most of my life with football, and because of this, I knew it would be very difficult for me to decide when to move on,” Roullier said in a statement released on social media. “Two years ago, I would have never thought I’d be writing this right now. But in those two years, I have seen two major injuries, two invasive surgeries, two multi-month couch-ridden times, two rehabilitation marathons, two tall mental hurdles to climb, and two of everything else in between.

“These two years have also given me a lot of time to reflect and gain clarity on my priorities in life. This decision has not been an easy one, but after lots of prayer and processing I am confident that it is the right one .”

In 2021, Roullier fractured his fibula midway through the season. He then tore his MCL last year in Week Two and missed the rest of the season.

A Washington sixth-round pick in 2017, Roullier started 63 games for the franchise from 2017-2022.