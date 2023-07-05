 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_livefrom_navypilots_230705.jpg
Navy conducts all-women flyover at Pebble Beach
nbc_golf_aiath_nancyhenderson_230705.jpg
‘Amazing’ to see support for women’s golf
nbc_golf_aiath_hilarylunke_230705.jpg
Lunke hopeful for the future of women’s golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_livefrom_navypilots_230705.jpg
Navy conducts all-women flyover at Pebble Beach
nbc_golf_aiath_nancyhenderson_230705.jpg
‘Amazing’ to see support for women’s golf
nbc_golf_aiath_hilarylunke_230705.jpg
Lunke hopeful for the future of women’s golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chase Roullier announces his retirement

  
Published July 5, 2023 02:37 PM

One free-agent offensive lineman is taking his name out of consideration on the open market .

Former Commanders center Chase Roullier announced his retirement on Wednesday.

“I have lived most of my life with football, and because of this, I knew it would be very difficult for me to decide when to move on,” Roullier said in a statement released on social media. “Two years ago, I would have never thought I’d be writing this right now. But in those two years, I have seen two major injuries, two invasive surgeries, two multi-month couch-ridden times, two rehabilitation marathons, two tall mental hurdles to climb, and two of everything else in between.

“These two years have also given me a lot of time to reflect and gain clarity on my priorities in life. This decision has not been an easy one, but after lots of prayer and processing I am confident that it is the right one .”

In 2021, Roullier fractured his fibula midway through the season. He then tore his MCL last year in Week Two and missed the rest of the season.

A Washington sixth-round pick in 2017, Roullier started 63 games for the franchise from 2017-2022.