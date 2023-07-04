Plenty of big-name free agents remain available

It’s July 4. The annual celebration of American independence. With training camps opening in a few weeks, there are plenty of players who would be interested in shedding their own independence and joining a team.

In recent weeks, much of the focus has fallen upon running back Dalvin Cook and receiver DeAndre Hopkins. But there are plenty of other players with instantly-recognizable names who remain available to be signed, by any team at any time.

Several quarterbacks remain unattached, including Carson Wentz, Teddy Bridgewater, and Matt Ryan, who has taken a job at CBS but who hasn’t closed the door on playing. Joe Flacco is available, as are Nick Foles and Chase Daniel.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott has been on the market for months, with no takers. Likewise Leonard Fournette, Kareem Hunt, J.D. McKissic, and Mark Ingram haven’t signed. As running backs inevitably get injured, will their phones ring?

Receivers Jarvis Landry, N’Keal Harry, Kenny Golladay, and Julio Jones are available, as are tight ends Cameron Brate, Marcedes Lewis, and Kyle Rudolph.

The offensive linemen still on the market include Taylor Lewan, Chase Roullier, Justin Pugh, and George Fant.

Plenty of pass rushers are out there, such as Yannick Ngakoue, Jadeveon Clowney, Robert Quinn, and Melvin Ingram. Interior defensive linemen like Akiem Hicks, Ndamukong Suh, LInval Joseph, and Tyson Alualu are available.

Linebackers Anthony Barr, Myles Jack, Kyle Van Noy, and Kwon Alexander remain unsigned.

Cornerback Marcus Peters, Eli Apple, and William Jackson are available, as are safeties John Johnson, Duron Harmon, and Logan Ryan.

Plenty of kickers are on the market, including Mason Crosby, Randy Bullock, Ryan Succop, and Brett Maher. Top free-agent punters are Matt Araiza and Andy Lee.

Some players could be signed before camp opens. Some could be added once teams see what they have (or don’t have), or as players get injured. Some could wait to see how the season begins to unfold. Others simply won’t get a call, either because they want too much or because no one is or will be interested.

It’s how the game goes. Every year, new players enter. There are only so many roster spots. And not nearly enough players choose to retire. For most, the game makes the decision for them.

