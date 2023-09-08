Chase Young questionable to face Cardinals, Terry McLaurin set to play

Commanders defensive end Chase Young’s status for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals remains uncertain heading into the weekend.

Young has been limited to non-contact work since suffering a stinger in the preseason and he is listed as questionable to face the Cardinals on Sunday as a result. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Friday that Young is set to see a doctor later on Friday to see about getting the green light for a full return.

The Commanders also list defensive end James Smith-Williams as questionable with an oblique injury. They signed William Bradley-King to the active roster on Friday to provide more depth at the position.

While there’s still doubt about Young, there’s no question about wide receiver Terry McLaurin. McLaurin has been dealing with turf toe, but he’s on track to play after avoiding any injury designation for Sunday.