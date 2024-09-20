Chatter persists about a potential Deshaun Watson suspension

The early weeks of the 2024 season have generated some unexpected headlines. In many cases, the underlying stories aren’t going away.

In Cleveland, quarterback Deshaun Watson faces both a new lawsuit and fresh league discipline after being accused of sexual assault and battery in a complaint filed on September 9.

There’s no specific news for now. However, there’s chatter in league circles regarding a potential suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy.

The league has said Watson won’t be placed on paid leave. The lawyer for the new accuser has said she will cooperate with the league’s investigation.

The neutral party who conducts the disciplinary hearings, Judge Sue Robinson, concluded two years ago that Watson’s flat denial of any and all suggestions of wrongdoing lacked credibility. If she handles this case, too, she might be inclined to give greater weight to the new accuser’s version of events, if only because she has already decided that Watson is not a fully reliable witness.

The question becomes how quickly events will proceed. Will the league feel compelled to expedite the situation, resolving it during the 2024 season? Or will the league be content to wait to proceed in the offseason?

Regardless, there are indications the Browns are preparing for the possibility that a suspension will be pursued, and obtained, this season. Some believe they’re evaluating available quarterbacks, even though they currently have both Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the roster.

On one hand, any suspension gives the Browns a potential avenue for voiding the remaining guarantees in Watson’s deal, if he did not previously disclose this claim to the team. The league, given the widespread consternation regarding the Watson contract, might not want to provide the Browns with an escape hatch from $92 million due in 2025 and 2026.

On the other hand, an in-season suspension guarantees the Browns yet another less-than-full season with Watson.

Another question becomes the duration of the suspension. The allegations of the new case seem to be a lot stronger than the allegations from the four specific cases that triggered an 11-game suspension in 2022.

Then there’s the possibility that Watson settles the case quickly, securing an agreement from the accuser that she won’t talk to anyone without a subpoena. Since the league can’t force non-employees to cooperate with these investigations, a settlement with a broad confidentiality agreement would short-circuit the process.

That’s the biggest flaw inherent to the NFL’s in-house justice system. Without cooperation, this case goes nowhere. A settlement guarantees that outcome, which also would protect the $92 million in guaranteed money payable in 2025 and 2026.