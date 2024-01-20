Chiefs continue to have possible Andy Reid retirement on radar screen

The possibility has come up, a couple of times and in a couple of different formats and settings, of Chiefs coach Andy Reid potentially retiring after the current playoff run ends. The purpose of this item is to provide clarity as to what we’ve heard, and what we’ve not heard.

We haven’t heard, or said, that Reid is retiring after the season. In the days before the wild-card win over the Dolphins, Reid said, “I haven’t even thought about that. I’m thinking about one thing. I figured that would come up when you guys were asking these questions because I’m old — but, not that old.”

We have said, and continue to say, that the Chiefs have a possible Andy Reid retirement after the current postseason on their radar screen.

Some Chiefs fans have reacted strongly to that notion. That’s they’re prerogative. If they want to believe the Chiefs don’t have a possible Andy Reid retirement on their radar screen, whatever we say to the contrary (regardless of its accuracy) won’t matter.

The issue has prompted at least one account on X attributed this quote to Reid: “I have no reason to stop coaching football. I love it.”

The only problem with that is Reid didn’t say it. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said it, with the word “playing” in place of “coaching.”

Again, we’re not saying Reid is retiring. We are saying that the possibility of Reid retiring is on the Chiefs’ radar screen. If you don’t like it or don’t want to believe it, that’s your business. If you think we’re saying it because we want the Chiefs to lose on Sunday (I’ve picked them to win), that’s your business.

Whether to keep coaching is Reid’s business. Once the business of the current season ends, we’ll all find out whether he keeps going.