Chiefs lined up in wrong formation on Skyy Moore’s fourth-quarter touchdown

  
Published February 16, 2023 07:36 AM
nbc_pft_skyymoore_230214
February 14, 2023 08:29 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how the Chiefs were able to think on the fly during Super Bowl LVII, especially when Skyy Moore was supposed to be on the other side for his TD.

The Chiefs’ final touchdown in their Super Bowl LVII victory came when Patrick Mahomes hit Skyy Moore in the fourth quarter. And it turned out that a miscommunication had the Chiefs running that play out of the wrong formation.

NFL Films footage from the Super Bowl shows Mahomes and Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy on the sideline after the touchdown, incredulous that the play worked even though they lined up wrong.

“And we’re in the wrong formation,” Nagy said.

“I know we were,” Mahomes replied.

Mahomes said he initially looked to his right to signal for a man in motion before he realized Moore was on his left and signaled that way.

“That’s why I went to motion the right,” Mahomes said. “I went to motion this dude on the other side. [Kadarius Toney] pointed that way, I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ The play was the wrong formation. The clock was running down, I looked over and ‘Uh oh, I’ll run it.’ I called it right, they lined up wrong.”

Sometimes when the offense lines up wrong the quarterback burns a timeout, other times it leads to a broken play. The Chiefs turned it into a touchdown in the biggest moment of the season.