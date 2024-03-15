Chiefs re-sign Tershawn Wharton, James Winchester

The Chiefs are bringing back two more members of their Super Bowl champs.

The team announced on Friday that they have re-signed defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton and long snapper James Winchester. They did not disclose terms of either deal.

Wharton joins a number of other defensive linemen who will be staying in Kansas City. Chris Jones got the ball rolling and Mike Pennel and Derrick Nnadi are also set to return to Kansas City for another season.

Wharton had 21 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery while appearing in every regular season game last year. He had seven tackles and a sack in the postseason.

Winchester has played in every game for the Chiefs since the start of the 2015 season, so he’ll be looking for his fourth Super Bowl ring next season.