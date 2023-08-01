Chris Grier: Whether we add Dalvin Cook or not, we’re happy with our RB group

Running back Dalvin Cook said last week that it would be a “Cinderella story” to play for his hometown team, but his only free agent visit thus far has been to one of the Dolphins’ divisional foes.

Cook spent time with the Jets over the weekend and said before the visit that odds were “pretty high” that he’ll sign with the team. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said the door was still open for Cook in Miami and General Manager Chris Grier did the same during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Grier was careful to add that the team will be perfectly content to move forward with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin, and third-round pick Devon Achane.

“With those guys, we feel good that we have quality NFL players,” Grier said. “Dalvin is a tremendous athlete and football player and has been a productive player in this league. I think that’s why everyone’s looking at him. People would love him. Whether it works out with us or anyone, we’re just very happy with the group we have.”

Cook left the Jets visit without a deal and it remains to be seen what his next step will be.