 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Jon Gruden tries one last time to get Nevada Supreme Court to keep his case in court
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Jon Gruden tries one last time to get Nevada Supreme Court to keep his case in court
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Olave exits practice early after landing on hip

  
Published July 30, 2024 02:54 PM

The Saints have an injury concern with their top receiver, though the severity is currently unclear.

Chris Olave had to exit Tuesday’s practice early, with head coach Dennis Allen saying after the session that Olave is dealing with a hip issue.

“I think he just landed on his hip,” Allen said in his press conference. “It’s hip and that’s really about all I’ve got right now.”

Olave, 24, led New Orleans with 87 receptions and 1,123 yards, along with tying for the team lead with five touchdowns in 2023. He’s recorded 159 catches for 2,165 yards with nine touchdowns in his young career.

The Saints are practicing at UC Irvine in Southern California for training camp. We’ll see if Olave needs to miss any additional time with his hip injury in the coming days.