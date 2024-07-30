Chris Olave exits practice early after landing on hip

The Saints have an injury concern with their top receiver, though the severity is currently unclear.

Chris Olave had to exit Tuesday’s practice early, with head coach Dennis Allen saying after the session that Olave is dealing with a hip issue.

“I think he just landed on his hip,” Allen said in his press conference. “It’s hip and that’s really about all I’ve got right now.”

Olave, 24, led New Orleans with 87 receptions and 1,123 yards, along with tying for the team lead with five touchdowns in 2023. He’s recorded 159 catches for 2,165 yards with nine touchdowns in his young career.

The Saints are practicing at UC Irvine in Southern California for training camp. We’ll see if Olave needs to miss any additional time with his hip injury in the coming days.