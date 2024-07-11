 Skip navigation
Christian Harris: Texans have something crazy in the works with me, Azeez Al-Shaiir

  
Published July 11, 2024 10:19 AM

The Texans grabbed a lot of headlines with their offseason moves, but the signing of linebacker Azeez Al-Shaiir was a bit more under the radar than other acquisitions.

Al-Shaiir had 163 tackles for the Titans last season and played for Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans when both men were in the 49ers organization prior to the 2023 season, so he’s familiar with both the AFC South and the defensive philosophy in Houston. That’s likely part of the reason why Christian Harris expects the two men to be a formidable tandem on the Houston defense.

“Man, something crazy,” Harris said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Honestly, we got something in the works for sure. He’s been working every day. He’s a great vet for me, giving out a whole lot of advice every day. I’m just looking forward to seeing what we can do.”

Harris has started 25 games since joining the Texans as a 2022 third-round pick and he closed out the year with strong play in the postseason. Matching his continued progress with Al-Shaiir should be a plus to Houston’s hopes of making another playoff run this year.