PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Colts activate Chris Lammons

  
Published August 5, 2024 10:33 AM

Cornerback Chris Lammons has been cleared to start practicing at Colts training camp.

The Colts announced that Lammons has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday. Lammons had ankle surgery this offseason.

Lammons signed with the Colts last July and served a three-game suspension for violating the Personal Conduct Policy to open the year. He was cut and re-signed to the practice squad once that was over and he played in four games during the regular season.

Lammons had six tackles and a pass defensed in those appearances. He had 26 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 42 games for the Chiefs and Dolphins before moving on to the Colts.