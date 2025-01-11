Colts interview Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda for their defensive coordinator job

The Colts interviewed Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda for their defensive coordinator job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The team will meet with Steve Wilks and Lou Anarumo next week.

Banda, 43, has spent the past two seasons in Cleveland, his first pro coaching job. He has since spent time at Texas, Mississippi State, Miami and Utah State in the college ranks.

He was the defensive coordinator at the University of Miami and Utah State.

The Colts parted ways with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley earlier this week after they finished 29th in total defense, allowing 361.2 yards per game.