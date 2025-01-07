Colts part ways with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley

The Colts kept coach Shane Steichen. But there will be at least one big change.

The team announced on Monday evening that it has parted ways with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

“I’m appreciative of Gus and the commitment he made to the Colts,” Steichen said in a statement from the team. “He is a man of great character, and I have the utmost respect for him. I felt like we needed to move in a different direction. I wish Gus and his family all the best moving forward.”

Bradley, who coached the Jaguars from 2013 through 2016, joined the Colts in 2022, as a member of Frank Reich’s coaching staff. Bradley remained in place through Steichen’s first two years on the job.

The Colts finished 29th in total defense, allowing 361.2 yards per game.

On Monday, defensive tackle DeForest Bucker said the team’s defense performed “like a bunch of individuals” and it “didn’t look like a unit out there at times.”

Bradley was defensive coordinator with the Raiders in 2021. Before that, he served as defensive coordinator of the Chargers from 2017 through 2020.

Bradley will now enter the mix to join another staff, with a new head coach or elsewhere.