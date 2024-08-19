Colts DT Raekwon Davis returns from active/NFI

The Colts placed defensive tackle Raekwon Davis on the active/non-football illness list with an unknown illness on July 24. They announced today that Davis has passed his physical and has returned to the roster.

Davis signed as a free agent in the offseason, agreeing to a two-year $14 million deal.

He appeared in 63 career games with 48 starts in four seasons with the Dolphins after they made him a second-round pick, and he totaled 129 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

The Colts also announced Monday that they signed free agent center Mike Panasiuk and undrafted free agent linebacker Mike Smith Jr. They placed center Ryan Coll on injured reserve and waived/injured guard Josh Sills.

Coll seriously injured his shoulder, James Boyd of TheAthletic.com reports, and Sills left Saturday’s preseason game against the Cardinals with an ankle injury.

Panasiuk spent this spring with the St. Louis Battlehawks, playing 10 games and earning All-UFL honors. He has spent time with the Panthers and Raiders.

Smith played collegiately at Mississippi Gulf Coast, Liberty and Baylor.