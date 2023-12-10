Colts score two TDs in final 1:56 of half to tie Bengals 14-14

The Colts trailed 14-0 with two minutes left in the first half. They scored two touchdowns in the final 1:56 of the half to tie it 14-14 at halftime.

Indianapolis scored its first touchdown on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew to Mo Alie-Cox with 1:56 left in the half. The Colts’ 17-play, 79-yard drive was kept alive by a roughing the passer penalty on Trey Hendrickson on third-and-14 early in the drive.

Matt Gay missed the extra point after earlier missing a 38-yard field goal try off the left upright.

The Colts, though, got the points back only 25 seconds later on Ronnie Harrison’s pick-six of Jake Browning. Harrison returned the pass off Tanner Hudson’s hands 36 yards to the end zone. Minshew then completed the 2-point conversion pass to Michael Pittman to tie the game.

Minshew took a big hit from Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson on a 6-yard scramble with 5:30 left in the half. He appeared to stagger as he got up, but he was not taken off the field for a concussion check.

He is 14-of-21 for 124 yards, and Pittman has five catches for 40 yards.

The Bengals’ running backs scored their two touchdowns.

Chase Brown had a 54-yard catch-and-run, and Joe Mixon ran it in from the 1.

Mixon’s touchdown came after two costly Colts penalties in the red zone. On Evan McPherson’s 33-yard field goal, Colts defensive tackle Taven Bryan was penalized for leverage after placing his hands on the back of Cal Adomitis before jumping. The Bengals took the points off the board, and two plays later, on a sack by Kenny Moore, the Colts were called for defensive holding.

Jake Browning is 8-of-13 for 135 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Mixon has nine carries for 25 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 46 yards.