Colts to add CB Charvarius Ward on a three-year deal

The Colts have agreed to terms with cornerback Charvarius Ward on a three-year deal with a max value of $60 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The deal includes $35 million guaranteed, including $20 million at signing.

Ward is 13th on PFT’s top-100 free agents list.

The Colts also added safety Cam Bynum in free agency.

Ward, 28, spent the past three seasons in San Francisco and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023. He played 12 games in a traumatic 2024 season that saw his daughter, Amani Joy, die in October just before her second birthday after a lengthy battle with heart issues.

He joined the 49ers in 2022 on a three-year, $42.5 million deal and finished his time in San Francisco with 213 tackles, six interceptions, 41 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Ward spent his first four seasons with the Chiefs.