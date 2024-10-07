 Skip navigation
Colts waive Dallis Flowers, put Will Fries on IR

  
Published October 7, 2024 01:16 PM

The Colts opened up a pair of spots on their 53-man roster Monday.

The team announced that they have waived cornerback Dallis Flowers and placed guard Will Fries on injured reserve. They did not make any corresponding moves.

Flowers made nine tackles in the first four games of the season and he has 38 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 21 total games for the Colts. He has also seen time as a kickoff returner.

Fries remained in Jacksonville to have a procedure on his injured tibia after Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. He started every game at right guard this season.