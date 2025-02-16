 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders are betting favorites to land Myles Garrett

  
Published February 16, 2025 06:53 PM

Two weeks ago, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett made known his desire to leave the Browns. The Browns reportedly won’t do it. Garrett apparently won’t abandon his desire to go to a contender.

The current odds at DraftKings have Garrett taking his next snap with a team that went farther than the Browns have gone since the late 1980s.

The Commanders are +300 favorites to land Garrett.

Next are the Eagles, at +450. His current team lands at 5-1.

The Bills are +550, and the Lions have +650 odds. The Bears come in at +900.

If the Browns were to decide to make taking on Deshaun Watson’s remaining $92 million in guaranteed pay one of the trade terms, the Commanders could pull it off. They have nearly $100 million in cap space for 2025.

Still, absorbing Watson’s albatross deal complicates the rest of the trade talks. The draft-pick compensation would drop. And the new team would be less willing to give Garrett a market-level deal on the way through the door.

Of course, if Garrett wants a shot at a Super Bowl badly enough, maybe he’ll take less to make it happen. And if the Browns want to get rid of the Watson obligation badly enough, maybe they’ll decide that it’s worth losing the remainder of Garrett’s prime years.

The cap consequences are manageable. The deal is doable. In the next few weeks, we’ll find out whether it’s done.