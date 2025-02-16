Commanders are betting favorites to land Myles Garrett

Two weeks ago, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett made known his desire to leave the Browns. The Browns reportedly won’t do it. Garrett apparently won’t abandon his desire to go to a contender.

The current odds at DraftKings have Garrett taking his next snap with a team that went farther than the Browns have gone since the late 1980s.

The Commanders are +300 favorites to land Garrett.

Next are the Eagles, at +450. His current team lands at 5-1.

The Bills are +550, and the Lions have +650 odds. The Bears come in at +900.

If the Browns were to decide to make taking on Deshaun Watson’s remaining $92 million in guaranteed pay one of the trade terms, the Commanders could pull it off. They have nearly $100 million in cap space for 2025.

Still, absorbing Watson’s albatross deal complicates the rest of the trade talks. The draft-pick compensation would drop. And the new team would be less willing to give Garrett a market-level deal on the way through the door.

Of course, if Garrett wants a shot at a Super Bowl badly enough, maybe he’ll take less to make it happen. And if the Browns want to get rid of the Watson obligation badly enough, maybe they’ll decide that it’s worth losing the remainder of Garrett’s prime years.

The cap consequences are manageable. The deal is doable. In the next few weeks, we’ll find out whether it’s done.