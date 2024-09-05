 Skip navigation
Commanders fire VP of content Rael Enteen over comments caught on hidden camera

  
Published September 5, 2024 11:57 AM

Commanders vice president of content Rael Enteen has been fired, a day after he was suspended because a hidden camera video revealed him making derogatory remarks about players, fans and the league.

Enteen thought he was on a date but was actually being filmed by O’Keefe Media, which frequently creates embarrassing videos using hidden-camera footage.

In the video, Enteen referred to players being homophobic and “dumb as all hell,” called fans “high-school-educated alcoholics” and made disparaging comments about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization. We have suspended the employee pending an internal investigation and will reserve further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement when they suspended him.

That suspension has now become a permanent firing.