Commanders ownership anticipates conversations with President Trump about new stadium

  
Published November 8, 2025 05:19 PM

No, the Commander-in-Chief isn’t attending Sunday’s Lions-Commanders game because he’s a long-time fan of Washington quarterback Marcus Mariota.

The cat flew out of the bag on Saturday morning, with the news that President Trump wants the team’s new stadium to be named after him.

The Commanders have officially said nothing. According to The Athletic.com, however, team ownership “anticipates conversations” with the President about the new stadium during Sunday’s game. Per the report, the President will sit in controlling owner Josh Harris’s suite.

It’s the first time in 47 years that a sitting president will attend a regular-season NFL game.

Earlier this year, President Trump demanded on social media that the team “IMMEDIATELY” change its name back to the one is ditched more than five years ago. Recently Harris has said the team is sticking with Commanders.