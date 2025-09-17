Commanders place CB Jonathan Jones on IR

The Commanders made the signing of edge rusher Preston Smith official on Wednesday morning and they also announced the move they made to make room for him on their 53-man roster.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones has been placed on the injured reserve list. Jones injured his hamstring in last Thursday’s loss to the Packers and will be out for a minimum of four games as a result of the move.

Jones signed with the Commanders in March after spending his first nine seasons with the Patriots. He had one tackle while playing 22 defensive snaps and 21 special teams snaps over the first two weeks of the season.

Trey Amos, Marshon Lattimore, Mike Sainristil, and Noah Igbinoghene remain on the cornerback depth chart for Washington.