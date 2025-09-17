 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_250917.jpg
How much of Dolphins’ struggles fall on McDaniel?
nbc_pft_powerranks_250917.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs fall, Rams rise Week 3

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_250917.jpg
How much of Dolphins’ struggles fall on McDaniel?
nbc_pft_powerranks_250917.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs fall, Rams rise Week 3

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders place CB Jonathan Jones on IR

  
Published September 17, 2025 09:36 AM

The Commanders made the signing of edge rusher Preston Smith official on Wednesday morning and they also announced the move they made to make room for him on their 53-man roster.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones has been placed on the injured reserve list. Jones injured his hamstring in last Thursday’s loss to the Packers and will be out for a minimum of four games as a result of the move.

Jones signed with the Commanders in March after spending his first nine seasons with the Patriots. He had one tackle while playing 22 defensive snaps and 21 special teams snaps over the first two weeks of the season.

Trey Amos, Marshon Lattimore, Mike Sainristil, and Noah Igbinoghene remain on the cornerback depth chart for Washington.