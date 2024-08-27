Commanders release Martavis Bryant

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant’s comeback bid will have to continue somewhere other than Washington.

According to multiple reports, the Commanders are releasing Bryant as they make moves to slash their roster to 53 players on Tuesday.

Bryant signed with the Commanders a couple of weeks ago and caught three passes for 20 yards and a touchdown in their final preseason game. He spent time on the Cowboys practice squad after being reinstated from a lengthy suspension for repeated violations of the league’s substance abuse policy, but has not appeared in a regular season game since he was with the Raiders in 2018.

A return to a practice squad might be the next step for Bryant if he wants to continue trying to make his way back onto the field for meaningful snaps.