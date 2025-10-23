Commanders WRs Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel return to full participation

Commanders wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel returned to full participation in practice on Thursday, the first practice of the week before Monday night’s game against the Chiefs.

The Commanders played Sunday’s game against the Cowboys without McLaurin (quad), Samuel (heel) and Noah Brown (groin). Brown is on injured reserve.

It was the fourth game McLaurin has missed this season since his injury in Week 3.

Samuel has had little practice time the past three weeks, but Sunday’s game was the first that he’s missed. He is the only wide receiver on the roster with more than 10 receptions and his four touchdowns are tied with tight end Zach Ertz for the most on the team.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who the Commanders already have ruled out with a hamstring injury, also did not practice. Offensive guard Sam Cosmi (back), tight end Zach Ertz (rest), cornerback Jonathan Jones (personal), edge rusher Von Miller (rest), defensive tackle Daron Payne (rest) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (rest) also were out.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner (thumb) was a full participant.