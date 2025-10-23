 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251023.jpg
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Commanders WRs Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel return to full participation

  
Commanders wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel returned to full participation in practice on Thursday, the first practice of the week before Monday night’s game against the Chiefs.

The Commanders played Sunday’s game against the Cowboys without McLaurin (quad), Samuel (heel) and Noah Brown (groin). Brown is on injured reserve.

It was the fourth game McLaurin has missed this season since his injury in Week 3.

Samuel has had little practice time the past three weeks, but Sunday’s game was the first that he’s missed. He is the only wide receiver on the roster with more than 10 receptions and his four touchdowns are tied with tight end Zach Ertz for the most on the team.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who the Commanders already have ruled out with a hamstring injury, also did not practice. Offensive guard Sam Cosmi (back), tight end Zach Ertz (rest), cornerback Jonathan Jones (personal), edge rusher Von Miller (rest), defensive tackle Daron Payne (rest) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (rest) also were out.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner (thumb) was a full participant.