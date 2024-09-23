Cooper Kupp will not play this week

There won’t be any suspense about wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s status this week.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that Kupp has been ruled out for the team’s Week Four game against the Bears.

Kupp injured his ankle in Week Two and missed Sunday’s comeback win over the 49ers after sitting out of practice all of last week. The early decision to rule him out suggests he’ll be off the practice field again this week, but the team did not put Kupp on injured reserve so it would seem they expect him to play by Week Seven — they have a bye in Week Six — at the latest.

The Rams will be without Puka Nacua for at least two more games as well, which leaves Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Whittington, and Tyler Johnson as the wideouts set to play in Chicago this week.