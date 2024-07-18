Corey Dillon on election to Bengals Ring of Honor: Time heals everything

The Bengals announced that the leading rusher in franchise history will be entering the team’s Ring of Honor.

Such an announcement would be expected in most circumstances, but things haven’t always been smooth between Corey Dillon and the Bengals. The running back and the team had acrimonious battles over his contract and Dillon threw his helmet and pads into the stands after what turned out to be his final game with the team in 2003. Since retiring, Dillon has criticized the team for not doing right by their former players and called it “damn-near criminal” that he was not in their Ring of Honor.

A vote by the team’s fans remedied that and Dillon said in a press conference on Thursday that he is ready to put any past problems to bed.

“I think time heals everything,” Dillon said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “We had our due process of healing in our different ways. It’s been long enough. I don’t think the antics outweighed the production on the field, you know what I mean? I think what I presented to the organization outweighed the little antics that went on.”

Longtime defensive lineman Tim Krumrie will be joining Dillon as an inductee during a Monday night game against the Commanders on September 23.