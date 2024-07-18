 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Corey Dillon on election to Bengals Ring of Honor: Time heals everything

  
Published July 18, 2024 04:16 PM

The Bengals announced that the leading rusher in franchise history will be entering the team’s Ring of Honor.

Such an announcement would be expected in most circumstances, but things haven’t always been smooth between Corey Dillon and the Bengals. The running back and the team had acrimonious battles over his contract and Dillon threw his helmet and pads into the stands after what turned out to be his final game with the team in 2003. Since retiring, Dillon has criticized the team for not doing right by their former players and called it “damn-near criminal” that he was not in their Ring of Honor.

A vote by the team’s fans remedied that and Dillon said in a press conference on Thursday that he is ready to put any past problems to bed.

“I think time heals everything,” Dillon said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “We had our due process of healing in our different ways. It’s been long enough. I don’t think the antics outweighed the production on the field, you know what I mean? I think what I presented to the organization outweighed the little antics that went on.”

Longtime defensive lineman Tim Krumrie will be joining Dillon as an inductee during a Monday night game against the Commanders on September 23.